ABU DHABI, March 1 Abu Dhabi's General Holding
Corp (Senaat), a major state-owned investor in the emirate's
industrial sector, has shelved plans to go public but instead is
considering options to sell shares in one of its subsidiaries,
its chairman said on Sunday.
State-owned Senaat had in the past said it planned to go
public. It has taken two of its subsidiaries public, food and
beverage company Agthia and building materials firm Arkaan, both
listed in Abu Dhabi.
"We will do an IPO of a subsidiary this year, not Senaat,"
Hussain al Nowais told Reuters on the sidelines of a banking
forum, declining to name the firm. "Arkaan and Agthia are
driving us to evaluate the option for one more of our
companies."
Senaat plans to invest 5 billion dirhams ($1.4 billion) in
industry over the next two years as Abu Dhabi diversifies its
economy away from oil, he told the forum earlier. In the past
five years, it invested 16 billion dirhams in Abu Dhabi.
The company will focus on basic downstream industries whose
products can be used locally, such as pipe manufacturing, Nowais
said.
Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, aims for
industry to contribute 25 percent of its gross domestic product
by 2030. Currently, industry accounts for 15 percent.
"We are confident 10 percent more will be achieved, although
there are challenges," Nowais said.
Senaat's subsidiary National Petroleum Construction Co
(NPCC) is in talks to acquire a mid-size Indian or European
company this year, he added without elaborating. NPCC also plans
to expand into markets such as Malaysia and Indonesia.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)