DUBAI, April 19 The United Arab Emirates
Securities and Commodities Authority has issued new rules to
protect minority shareholders, including regulations covering
halts to trading in companies' shares, it said on Sunday.
The changes include a provision saying no company has the
right to halt trading in its shares before or during an annual
general meeting or during a transaction, though the regulator
can call a halt for several reasons, including a threat to the
proper functioning of the market.
The new rules also tighten restrictions on initial public
offers of shares, including banning any advertisement for an IPO
before regulatory approval for the offer has been obtained.
Among other regulations, an investor will be required to
make a general offer for a company if its ownership reaches 50
percent and it wishes to exceed that level. Previously, such a
threshold was not explicitly spelled out.
A subsidiary cannot be a shareholder in its parent company,
and any subsidiary which is put in that position by an
acquisition must dispose of its shares in the parent within 12
months.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)