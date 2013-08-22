BRIEF-Philippine Realty appoints Carlos Miguel Paca as vice president of business development
* Appointment of vice president/head of business development effective March 6, 2017
DUBAI Aug 22 Abu Dhabi-listed Bank of Sharjah said on Thursday it had signed a $200 million two-year loan refinancing with a group of five local and international lenders, with proceeds to be used for general business purposes.
The deal replaces an existing facility which matured this month and was priced at 125 basis points over the relevant benchmark - a 25 basis point discount to the previous facility - a statement from the bank said.
Lenders providing the loan were National Bank of Abu Dhabi , Commercial Bank of Dubai, Commerzbank , First Gulf Bank and Wells Fargo. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Australian shares recouped early losses on Tuesday as gains in financials and healthcare stocks offset a heavy selloff in materials and as investors awaited a central bank policy decision.