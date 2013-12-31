* Contract expires on Tuesday
* Will be 4th CEO departure in 4 years
* No replacement named, CFO named general manager
DUBAI, Dec 31 Dubai-based financial services
company Shuaa Capital said its chief executive officer
Colin Macdonald will leave the group when his contract expires
on Tuesday, the fourth CEO to depart in as many years.
The company, which has laid off a third of its staff since
2011 and slashed operating costs to stem losses, did not name a
replacement.
The firm hired ex-ABN Amro banker Macdonald as chief
executive in April 2012 as part of a new strategy to grow its
lending business, under Chairman Sheikh Maktoum bin Hasher
al-Maktoum, a member of Dubai's ruling family.
Previously one of the Arab world's largest investment banks,
Shuaa was hit hard by the global financial crisis.
Among other management changes, the firm's Chief Financial
Officer Houssem Ben Haj Amor has been appointed as general
manager, it said in a statement on Dubai's bourse.
The company also announced the appointment of Karim Schoeib
as chief executive for investment banking and Amer Khan as
senior executive officer of SHUAA Asset Management.
Jennifer Adams has been appointed director of operations and
Michael Hewitt, previously CEO of Saffar Capital, a GCC focused
investment and advisory firm, has been appointed head of the
executive office.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by John Stonestreet)