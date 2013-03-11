DUBAI, March 11 Shuaa Capital has
appointed Sabah al-Binali as chief investment officer, the
investment bank said on Monday.
Binali will also be chief executive of Shuaa's credit
division, which will provide commercial lending and debt advice
to businesses.
Binali, who joined Shuaa in 2012 as vice-chairman of its
Gulf Finance Corp. subsidiary, was previously treasury head at
Union National Bank and a managing director at Credit
Suisse Saudi Arabia.
Shuaa, hard by the global financial crisis, has cut costs
and staff as part of a strategy to help turn around losses. Last
month, the investment bank reported a narrower fourth-quarter
net loss, partly on reducing non-core assets.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Amran Abocar)