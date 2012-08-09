DUBAI Aug 9 Dubai's Shuaa Capital
swung to a second-quarter net loss as the investment firm
continued its restructuring efforts and booked one-off costs, it
said in a statement on Thursday.
The company posted a net loss of 15.9 million dirhams ($4.3
million) for the three months to June 30, compared with a 0.6
million dirhams profit in the same period last year.
Shuaa added most of its restructuring efforts, plus the
booking of one-off costs associated with it, had been completed
in the second quarter and the benefits of this programme would
begin to show through from the third quarter onwards.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Bernardo Vizcaino)