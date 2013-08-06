DUBAI Aug 6 Shuaa Capital, the Dubai-based investment bank, eked out a small profit in the second-quarter helped by growth in its asset management and lending business.

Shuaa, which has laid off staff since 2011 to cut costs, made a net profit of 1.3 million dirhams ($353,900) in the quarter, compared with a loss of 15.9 million dirhams for the same period last year, it said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

Quarterly revenues rose 95 percent to 43.4 million dirhams, Shuaa said. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Praveen Menon)