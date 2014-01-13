DUBAI Jan 13 Shuaa Capital, the
Dubai-based investment bank, swung to a profit in the
fourth-quarter of 2013, aided by cost cuts and growth in its
core businesses.
Shuaa made a quarterly net profit of 3.8 million dirhams
($1.03 million), compared with a loss of 21 million dirhams in
the corresponding period in 2012, it said in a bourse statement
on Monday.
Revenue for the quarter surged to 63 million dirhams from 25
million dirhams in the year-ago quarter.
Net profit for 2013 also jumped, hitting 2.8 million dirhams
compared to a loss of 59 million dirhams in 2012, the filing
added.
In December, Shuaa said its Chief Executive Officer, Colin
Macdonald, was leaving the firm, the fourth CEO to depart in as
many years.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by David French)