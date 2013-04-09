DUBAI, April 9 Sharjah Islamic Bank
(SIB) will issue a $500 million five-year sharia-compliant bond,
or sukuk, on Tuesday, arranging banks said, after strong demand
helped the lender to set price guidance at lower end of initial
indications.
Lead arrangers released official price guidance at 3.125
percent after suggesting the low 3 percent area as an indicator
on Monday.
The sukuk has attracted strong demand, with order books seen
over $2 billion at the time official guidance was released. The
deal size has been capped at $500 million.
Traders indicated that the sukuk could tighten further at
launch to price at 3 percent.
Sharjah Islamic is 31-percent owned by the government of
Sharjah, the third-largest emirate in the United Arab Emirates.
Kuwait Finance House (KFH) holds a 20 percent stake in
the Islamic lender.
Its existing sukuk, a $400 million 4.715 percent issue
maturing in 2016 was bid at 106.5 cents on the
dollar on Tuesday morning, according to Thomson Reuters data, to
yield 2.5 percent. For an extended two-year maturity, the new
issue is offering investors a premium of at least 50 basis
points.
Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank, HSBC Holdings, Kuwait's
Liquidity Management House, a unit of KFH and Standard Chartered
Plc are mandated lead arrangers on the sukuk.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)