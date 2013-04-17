* French tennis tournament expands carrier's sponsorship
drive
* Emirates said ready to unveil shirt sponsorship with Real
Madrid
* Sponsorship spree reflects Dubai carrier's global
expansion
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, April 17 Emirates airline has added
Roland Garros tennis to a spending spree on high-profile sports
sponsorships, a strategy aimed at leapfrogging its rivals for
global attention.
The Dubai-based carrier said it would sponsor the French
grand slam tournament starting with the upcoming event in May.
The airline is also on the verge of announcing a deal to
sponsor the shirts of soccer team Real Madrid, a person familiar
with the matter said. Media reports have pegged the shirt rights
for one of the sport's biggest brands at 30 million euros.
Forbes magazine said in its annual ranking of the value of
soccer teams on Wednesday that Real Madrid, at $3.3 billion, had
knocked Manchester United from top place for the first time.
Emirates declined to comment on its talks with Real Madrid,
who have been European champions nine times, more than any other
club.
Dubai's carrier has led the field in opening up global
sports packages to the generally cash-pinched airline sector as
it attempts to redraw the long-haul route map around the Gulf.
It was the first airline to sponsor the FIFA soccer World
Cup and spent an estimated $200 million on an eight-year deal up
to 2014, but has criticized the soccer's international ruling
body over its record in tackling corruption scandals.
The cost of the Roland Garros partnership, which will give
Emirates display rights on centre court and other locations, was
not disclosed but the French Tennis Federation said it exceeded
its minimum tariff of 3 million euros.
Emirates' interest in international sports reflects its
strategy of penetrating markets globally and drawing long-haul
traffic through its hub in Dubai, an approach which has placed
it on a collision course with European and other carriers.
"As a global brand we are interested in these kinds of
sports which are borderless," the airline's president, Tim
Clark, said on Wednesday.
Other partnerships include a recently extended stadium and
shirt sponsorship with Arsenal and another shirt sponsorship
deal at Paris St Germain, which it renewed weeks before the
French team signed David Beckham, one of soccer's superstars.
"Beckham is like Roger Federer. He has transcended football
just as Federer has transcended tennis," Clark said in a recent
interview. "These people are global brands in their own right."
Emirates declines to say how much money it spends a year on
sponsorship, which also includes cricket -- hugely popular in
key markets opening up to aviation such as India -- and rugby.
But the airline's chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed
al-Maktoum, said when unveiling a branding deal with Formula One
motor racing in February that its total sports sponsorship stood
at 1 billion dirhams ($272.25 million) this year.
With deeper pockets than many struggling legacy carriers,
Emirates has led the airline business into mass-audience,
sport-wide partnerships previously dominated by soft drinks,
sports clothing, financial services and, in the past, tobacco.
It is a different approach from that followed by many
airlines, which traditionally focus on advertising.
"Sponsorship offers you something advertising doesn't do --
exclusivity," said Boutros Boutros, Emirates' senior
vice-president for corporate communications.
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways sponsors English soccer champions
Manchester City, while Barcelona will have the Qatar Airways
name on their shirts for next season after long eschewing
corporate branding.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Chris Reese)