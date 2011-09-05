DUBAI, Sept 5 Standard Chartered Plc has appointed Jonathan Morris as its chief executive officer for the United Arab Emirates, the U.K. lender said in a statement on Monday.

Morris, whose appointment is effective Sept 1, was previously the chief executive for Bahrain and regional head of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Lebanon, the bank said.

He will replace Jeremy Parrish in the new role. Parrish will take the role of the bank's chief executive for Switzerland, the bank said. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair)