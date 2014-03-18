* Loan multiple-times covered - sources
* Pricing cut to 160 bps from original 200 bps target
* Half of banks cut from final deal
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, March 18 Abu Dhabi's Emirates
Steel has cut around half the banks who applied to fund its $1.3
billion loan and dropped the margin by around a fifth after the
facility was heavily oversubscribed, banking sources said on
Tuesday.
The loan, which refinances an existing $1.1 billion facility
and raises cash to purchase assets from parent Abu Dhabi's
General Holding Corp (Senaat), attracted commitments from
lenders worth more than $5 billion, three of the sources said.
This level of demand has allowed the borrower to reduce the
margin it will pay on the loan from around 200 basis points over
the London interbank offered rate (Libor) to around 160 basis
points over the benchmark, the sources said, speaking on
condition of anonymity as the information isn't public.
Emirates Steel declined to comment.
While the interest rate earned on the loan by banks will be
topped up by fees, the fact Emirates Steel could drop the margin
so significantly is a sign of both the quality of the borrower
and the substantial liquidity in the Gulf loan market.
"The response was overwhelmingly good, especially from
international banks," said one local banking source. A second
banking source added the lower cost of their funding allowed the
foreign banks to drive the price down.
While the original deal still has more than three years to
run, the company is hoping to take advantage of a lower interest
rate environment to reduce its funding costs - a step it will
achieve as the existing deal pays 250 basis points.
Around 30 lenders were invited in January to participate in
the loan but only around half that number will end up in the
final deal, according to two of the sources. Banks in the final
deal come from the Gulf, as well as Europe, the United States
and Japan, one of them said.
While scaling back lenders is common practice when a deal is
oversubscribed, the fact Emirates Steel asked for bids that had
already been approved by banks' credit committees will leave a
lot of frustrated bankers at cut institutions.
Often in loan deals, banks will reply to an invitation from
a borrower indicating whether they would like to participate and
how much money they will offer, only getting sign-off internally
for the transaction at the end of the process.
On the Emirates Steel transaction, banks were asked to have
this internal approval already secured when replying. At this
initial stage, $5.4 billion was pledged, with $3.7 billion of
commitments still on the table once the margin was cut, the
third source said.
"If you go to committee and get the approval, and do all the
hard work, then it is going to be embarrassing for a lot of
bankers to not be in the final deal," said the second banking
source.
The loan has an eight-year lifespan and an amortising
structure. This requires both interest and principal to be
repaid during the lifetime of the loan, as opposed to a bullet
facility where only interest is paid during the tenure.
(Reporting by David French and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by
William Hardy)