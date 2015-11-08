DUBAI Nov 8 The board of the United Arab
Emirates federal stock market regulator has appointed Obeid al
Zaabi as acting chief executive to take over from Abdullah Al
Turifi, who stepped down in October, three sources told Reuters
on Sunday.
He is reform-minded and will help push through planned
regulatory changes including allowing companies to give their
employees stock options and making it easier for strategic
shareholders to raise or reduce their shareholding, one of the
sources said.
Zaabi, who was deputy chief executive for licensing,
supervision and enforcement at the Securities and Commodities
Authority (SCA), was appointed as temporary head of the
organisation on Thursday, three sources aware of the matter
said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information is
not public.
The move signals he may be the lead contender to take over
the federal government body permanently, the sources said.
SCA's board is led by UAE Minister of Economy Sultan bin
Saeed Al Mansouri, who sits as chairman.
Typically at UAE federal government bodies, when an
appointment is made from within, a draft circular is sent to all
government bodies for endorsement and then is submitted to the
president's office to issue a decree for the appointment. It is
very rare that government bodies will not endorse the circular,
the sources said.
Zaabi declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on
Sunday. The SCA could not be immediately reached for comment.
Prior to his role at SCA, Zaabi worked at Abu Dhabi
Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund, his last role there
was internal investment funds manager, according to information
on SCA's website.
Turifi, who had been in office since 2003, resigned from his
post in July, Reuters reported on July 9.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Arnold, editing by
William Hardy)