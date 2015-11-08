(Adds Turifi resignation confirmation)
DUBAI Nov 8 The board of the United Arab
Emirates federal stock market regulator has appointed Obeid al
Zaabi as acting chief executive, three sources told Reuters,
suggesting he is the lead candidate to take the role
permanently.
Zaabi is a reform-minded official expected to push through
plans including rules to allow companies to give employees stock
options and to make it easier for strategic shareholders to
raise or reduce their holdings, one of the sources said.
He was appointed as temporary head of the Securities and
Commodities Authority (SCA) on Thursday, three sources aware of
the matter said on Sunday.
Zaabi makes the move from his role as chief executive for
licensing, supervision and enforcement at the organisation and
replaces Abdullah Al Turifi, who stepped down in October.
SCA's board is led by UAE Minister of Economy Sultan bin
Saeed Al Mansouri.
Typically at UAE federal government bodies, when an
appointment is made from within, a draft circular is sent to all
government bodies for endorsement and is then submitted to the
president's office to issue a decree for the appointment. It is
very rare that government bodies will not endorse the circular,
the sources said.
Turifi, who had been in office since 2003, confirmed his
resignation for the first time on Sunday.
"The government has accepted my request to retire at my
behest," he told Reuters.
Sources told Reuters on July 9 that Turifi was resigning
from his post as chief executive at the regulator.
Zaabi declined to comment on Sunday. The SCA could not be
reached for immediate comment.
Prior to his role at SCA, Zaabi worked at Abu Dhabi
Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund, his last role there
was internal investment funds manager, according to information
on SCA's website.
