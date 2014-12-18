DUBAI Dec 18 The United Arab Emirates
Securities and Commodities Authority urged brokerages that
extend margin trading services to obey regulations and sell
clients' shares if shortages in their accounts are not filled on
time.
The market regulator said it was making its statement in
response to media reports about irregularities in margin
trading.
Leveraged trading fuelled the sharp rise of UAE bourses
earlier this year, and some retail investors have struggled to
sustain those positions as the markets have plunged in recent
weeks.
The SCA's statement reiterated that brokerages must inform
clients of any shortages in their margin accounts on a daily
basis, and that shortages must be filled within a maximum of two
days.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)