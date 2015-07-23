* Stock up 150 pct since resuming trade in June
* Accounted for 45 pct of Dubai's June trading volume
* Follows last year's bubble in Arabtec shares
* Shows institutions still not influencing trade
* Dubai more modestly valued than during Arabtec debacle
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, July 23 A surge in shares of Amlak
Finance since they returned to Dubai's stock market
last month has raised concerns about a new wave of unbridled
speculation on one of the region's biggest exchanges.
The Islamic mortgage lender has soared about 150 percent
since it restarted trading in early June after a six-year
suspension due to debt problems.
At its latest close of 2.52 dirhams, the stock is far above
levels considered fair value by fund managers, many of whom put
its value well below 1 dirham.
But this has not deterred the retail investors who dominate
markets in Dubai and most of the region. Amlak accounted for 45
percent of total traded value on Dubai's bourse in June,
eclipsing much bigger blue-chip banks and property developers.
The stock remained Dubai's most active in the first half of
July.
This is potentially a worry because it carries echoes of
last year's bubble in the shares of Dubai builder Arabtec
.
Arabtec dominated trading volumes as it more than tripled in
4-1/2 months, before crashing 60 percent in six weeks, partly
because many investors' positions were leveraged. Arabtec's
plunge spread through Dubai's market, causing the main stock
index to tumble 31 percent from peak to
trough.
"Obviously, given the (Amlak) price action it is a concern
for some investors," said Amer Khan, senior executive at Dubai's
Shuaa Asset Management.
The Arabtec saga highlighted the pitfalls of investing in
Gulf stock markets, which benefit from strong economic growth
but can be exposed to heavy speculation by retail investors.
Individual investors accounted for 80 percent of total buying
and 82 percent of total selling in June, according to data from
the Dubai Financial Market.
Institutional investors express much the same bemusement
over Amlak as they did over Arabtec last year. Shehzad Janab,
head of asset management at Dubai's Daman Investments, said he
could see no logical reason for Amlak's current value.
"One can argue that Amlak became the darling of the
speculators as it rose parabolically during the month of June
with no justification based on any traditional valuation metric
i.e. price-to-earnings, price-to-book value, etc.," Janab said.
In a statement last month, Amlak said it had no material
information that could explain its share movements.
INSTITUTIONS
Stock market officials are trying to make the Dubai market
more stable by increasing the participation of institutional
investors.
Last year, the Dubai exchange was upgraded to emerging
market status from frontier market by index compiler MSCI,
attracting the attention of more fund managers and analysts.
But the Amlak saga suggests there has been little impact on
trading patterns so far.
That is partly because most new foreign investors attracted
by the MSCI upgrade are passive funds which merely track indexes
and because local regulations do not allow short-selling, which
might have had an impact on Amlak's gains.
Buyers of Amlak appear to have two justifications. One is
that since Amlak was suspended in 2008, the emirate's main stock
market index has risen 109 percent; a similar rise
would put Amlak at 2.13 dirhams.
Also, Amlak has a big state-linked shareholder in Emaar
Properties, which owns 45 percent. This has raised
investor expectations that Amlak might win business from Emaar,
just as they bet Arabtec would ride on the coat-tails of Abu
Dhabi's wealthy Aabar Investments, a major shareholder.
But Amlak still looks expensive. It is trading at 182 times
2015 earnings, based on an estimate by Dubai's Arqaam Capital.
Dubai's market is at 13 times 2015 earnings.
Dubai is now valued more conservatively than it was at the
start of the Arabtec crash. In mid-2014, it was above 20 times
forward earnings. So any slide by Amlak might not be as
damaging.
Also, low oil prices and regulators' efforts to enforce
brokers' compliance have caused partial deleveraging of the
market, brokers say, though there are no publicly available
figures on margin trading.
"I'm not of the view that UAE equities are in a bubble. This
(Amlak) is a confined case," Shuua Asset Management's Khan said.
(Graphic by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Jane Merriman)