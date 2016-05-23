SINGAPORE, May 23 (IFR) - Books for Emirates Islamic Bank's
international sukuk issue exceeded $1 billion before the opening
of British business, an arranger said on Monday.
Emirates Islamic Bank gave initial guidance of mid-swaps
plus the 240 basis point area for a U.S. dollar 5-year benchmark
wakala sukuk.
The issue is expected to be rated A+ by Fitch. The bonds
will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Dubai.
Emirates Islamic and Standard Chartered are joint global
coordinators. They are also bookrunners with AHB, Bank ABC,
Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, Maybank and Noor.
Pricing will be as early as Monday.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton)