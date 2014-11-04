DUBAI Nov 4 DIFC Investments, the investment arm of Dubai's financial free zone, has set final guidance for a $700 million 10-year sukuk in the range of 185 to 190 basis points (bps) over midswaps on Tuesday, according to lead arrangers.

Pricing has tightened with investor orders topping $3 billion, lead arrangers said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the sukuk had been marked at 195 bps plus or minus 5 bps over midswaps. On Monday, it was marked initially at very low 200s over the same benchmark.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Noor Bank and Standard Chartered are arranging the sale. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith)