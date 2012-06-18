DUBAI, June 18 Emirates airline,
Dubai's flagship carrier, repaid in full a $550 million Islamic
bond, or sukuk, at maturity on Monday, the company said in a
statement.
"The repayment of our first ever sukuk bond is part of
Emirates' varied financing strategy and reflects our robust
financial position," Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum
said in the statement.
"With the Eurozone debt crisis on-going it is likely that
Islamic financing, with its large pool of liquidity, will play
an increasingly important role for us moving forward."
Emirates put to rest speculation that it may refinance the
maturing sukuk in an interview with a local newspaper last week.
