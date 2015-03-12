(Adds detail, context)
DUBAI, March 12 Emirates, the
Dubai-based airline, has hired eight banks to arrange an Islamic
bond that will be guaranteed by Britain's export credit agency,
a document from lead arrangers showed on Thursday.
The deal assumes significance as this is the first time the
export credit agency has guaranteed a sukuk, as Islamic bonds
are known. London is seeking to boost its position as a centre
for Islamic finance.
The airline has picked Citigroup, HSBC, JP
Morgan and National Bank of Abu Dhabi as the
joint structuring agents, with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank,
Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD and
Standard Chartered also acting as joint lead managers,
the document showed.
This confirmed a Reuters story from February, which said the
airline had hired banks to help it arrange a sukuk of up to $1
billion.
The Islamic bond will be of benchmark size, the document
said, normally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.
No details about when the company might meet fixed income
investors to market the transaction have been announced. One
source, with direct knowledge of the deal, said the company had
already met a clutch of investors and so might not need to put
on a roadshow.
Another source added the issue was expected to hit the
market in the coming week. Both sources declined to be named as
they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Export credit agencies aim to provide funding to companies
outside their countries, on the proviso that the money is used
to support home industries.
Emirates is the largest customer for the Airbus
A380, for which the wings are assembled at the manufacturer's
plant in Broughton, Wales.
UK Export Finance expected to guarantee an Islamic bond in
2015 issued by a customer of Airbus, Britain's finance ministry
said in October. This came after Britain became the first
Western nation to sell an Islamic bond, attracting bids worth
more than 10 times the 200 million pounds ($299 million) on
offer.
($1 = 0.6682 pounds)
