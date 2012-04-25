DUBAI, April 25 Dubai is planning to raise $1.25 billion from a two-tranche Islamic bond sale on Wednesday, with final price guidance for both tranches tighter than indicated initially.

The price range for the five-year portion was set at between 4.90 and 4.95 percent and for the ten-year at between 6.45 percent and 6.50 percent, arranging banks said, indicating healthy appetite for the new issue.

Sources said order books were almost $4 billion when books closed at about 0830 GMT.

Each tranche will be at least $500 million.

Citi, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Dubai Islamic Bank and HSBC are bookrunners on the deal, the emirate's first after nearly a year. It last tapped debt markets with a $500 million 10-year issue in June. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Amran Abocar)