DUBAI, March 12 The emirate of Ras al-Khaimah
has picked four banks to arrange investor meetings for a
potential dollar-denominated sukuk issue of benchmark size, two
sources aware of the matter said on Thursday.
A deal from the emirate, one of seven which make up the
United Arab Emirates, is expected before the end of April, three
sources told Reuters earlier this month.
Ras al-Khaimah, rated A by Standard & Poor's and Fitch
Ratings, has mandated Al Hilal Bank, Citigroup, JP Morgan
and National Bank Of Abu Dhabi to manage the
sale, said the sources, who asked not to be identified as the
information is private.
The Ras al-Khaimah finance department did not immediately
respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards
of $500 million.
