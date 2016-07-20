* 20-, 30-year annualised returns fall in 2015
* Cuts role of external fund managers further
* Also reduces ratio of passively managed assets
* Expands real estate and infrastructure portfolio
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, July 20 Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority (ADIA), one of the world's biggest sovereign wealth
funds, said on Wednesday it would remain a patient, long-term
investor despite a drop in its returns last year due to slowing
global growth.
In U.S. dollar terms, the 20-year annualised rate of return
on ADIA's portfolio fell to 6.5 percent in 2015 from 7.4 percent
the year before, the fund said in its annual review. The 30-year
rate of return slipped to 7.5 percent from 8.4 percent.
The drop was mainly the result of strong returns in the
mid-1980s and 1990s falling out of the rolling averages, and the
recent returns were consistent with historical levels, the
review added.
"Against a backdrop of slowing global growth, ADIA's
investment strategy will remain focused on identifying long-term
trends and patiently growing capital," Managing Director Sheikh
Hamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said.
Now in its 40th year, and headquartered in the oil-rich
capital of the United Arab Emirates, ADIA invests across more
than two dozen asset classes globally. It does not disclose the
total size of its assets, but the U.S.-based Sovereign Wealth
Fund Institute, which tracks the industry, estimates them at
$792 billion.
ADIA continued to reduce the proportion of its assets
managed by external fund managers last year, to 60 percent, by
strengthening its in-house capabilities, the review said. In
2013, external fund managers managed 75 percent of ADIA's assets
and in 2014, 65 percent.
Also, ADIA reduced the proportion of its assets invested in
passively managed or index-replicating strategies to 50 percent
in 2015 from 55 percent in the previous year.
While the review gave few financial details of ADIA's
investments in different asset classes, it said the fund
expanded its real estate and infrastructure portfolio.
Key acquisitions in 2015 included assets in the U.S
warehouse market, a 50 percent stake in a portfolio of Hong Kong
hotels, an investment in Germany's motorway services group Tank
& Rast, and Transgrid, an electricity transmission business in
New South Wales, Australia.
Last year also saw the completion of a direct investment by
ADIA in ReNew Power, one of India's largest clean energy
companies.
