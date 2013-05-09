ABU DHABI May 9 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) on Thursday said it had made two top appointments for its British and Iraq businesses as it expands in those countries.

Pete Jones has been appointed managing director for TAQA's British oil and gas business, responsible for the firm's operations in the British North Sea.

Jones succeeds Leo Koot, who has been appointed managing director of TAQA in Iraq.

TAQA has oil and gas operations in North America, Britain, the Netherlands and the Kurdistan region of Iraq; it produced an average of 135,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2012.