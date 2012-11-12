ABU DHABI Nov 12 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) has mandated five banks for a dollar-denominated bond issue, a company source told Reuters on Monday.

TAQA has picked BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered for the bond, the source said, without elaborating on the potential size or timeframe for the issue. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)