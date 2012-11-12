BRIEF-Cinda Real Estate's share to halt trading from Feb 20 pending announcement
* Says share to halt trading from Feb 20 pending announcement related to major plan
ABU DHABI Nov 12 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) has mandated five banks for a dollar-denominated bond issue, a company source told Reuters on Monday.
TAQA has picked BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered for the bond, the source said, without elaborating on the potential size or timeframe for the issue. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)
* Enbridge has option to participate in expansion project (Adds Enbridge option on Albatros wind park, further details on financing, background)
* Michael Krensavage reports 7.2 percent stake in RTI Surgical Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing