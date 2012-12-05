DUBAI Dec 5 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
(TAQA) launched a $2 billion two-part bond on
Wednesday, arranging banks said, with final pricing tighter than
earlier indicated due to strong demand for the deal.
The company, 75-percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government,
will sell a $750 million bond maturing 2018 at a spread of 200
basis points over U. S. Treasuries and a $1.25 billion bond
maturing 2023 at 210 basis points over U. S. Treasuries.
TAQA had issued slightly wider guidance for both tranches
earlier on Wednesday.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings
, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard
Chartered Plc are mandated bookrunners on the deal.