LONDON, Jan 30 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
(TAQA) has appointed five banks to arrange a potential
international bond offering that is expected to launch in the
first quarter of this year, sources said on Thursday.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Royal Bank of Scotland,
Societe Generale and Standard Chartered have
been chosen to manage the deal, according to the sources, who
declined to be named because the information isn't public.
The state-owned company sent out an invitation to banks late
last year to pitch for roles on a deal expected to happen in
April. However, the sources on Thursday did not rule out an
opportunistic launch at an earlier date.
Despite the volatility in emerging credit markets at the
moment, the Abu Dhabi-state linked firms will still have access
to the market and can launch a drive-by deal, one of the sources
said.
TAQA was last in the market in December 2012, when it priced
a $2 billion dual-tranche bond.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by David French)