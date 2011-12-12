Dec 12 A consortium of Abu Dhabi National
Energy Company, Japan's Marubeni and South Korea's SK
E&S Co Ltd is the lowest bidder for the estimated $1.3 billion
Hassyan 1 independent power project (IPP), the first of six
planned IPPs in Dubai, a Taqa spokesman said on Monday.
"The bidding took place on Monday and negotiations will
start next week," the spokesman said.
TAQA (40 percent), Marubeni (40 percent) and SK E&S (20
percent) will together own 49 percent of the project company
while Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) will own the
remaining 51 percent, he said.
Switzerland's Alstom and Samsung Engineering Co Ltd are the
engineering, procurement and consruction (EPC) partners of the
consortium.
The Hassyan 1 is a Greenfield combined cycle gas turbine
power plant with a capacity of 1600 MW (megawatts). It will be
developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis and the electricity
will be sold via a 25-year power purchase agreement to DEWA, the
state-owned utility.
Located 60 kilometres south-west of Dubai in the United Arab
Emirates, Hassyan 1 is the first of six planned IPPs in Dubai
that will form a power and water complex with total capacity of
9000 MW of power generation and 720 million gallons per day
(MIGD) of desalinated water.
State-owned TAQA is the sixth-largest global independent
power producer in the world with gross power generation capacity
of 16,402 MW. Its power plants are in the UAE, Oman, Saudi
Arabia, India, Morocco and Ghana.
Despite sluggish economic growth, peak power demand is
rising in Dubai.
(Created by Stanley Carvalho)