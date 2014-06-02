Box Office: 'Beauty and the Beast' Smashes Records With Towering $170 Million Debut
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (Variety.com) - This is what makes Disney such a powerhouse.
ABU DHABI, June 2 Abu Dhabi's Tourism Development & Investment Company (TDIC), which is building branches of the Louvre and Guggenheim in the emirate, narrowed its losses in 2013 as revenue rose.
The wholly state-owned company made a net loss of 1.13 billion dirhams ($307.7 million) in 2013 compared to a loss of 2.15 billion dirhams in the prior year, a bourse filing in London, where TDIC has debt instruments listed, said on Tuesday.
Its revenue for 2013 increased to 3.58 billion dirhams from 1.27 billion dirhams in the previous year, it added. ($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates Dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (Variety.com) - This is what makes Disney such a powerhouse.
WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. House Republicans are working on changes to their healthcare overhaul bill to provide more generous tax credits for older Americans and to add a work requirement for the Medicaid program for the poor, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Sunday.
* New shares have full dividend entitlement (Adds detail, background)