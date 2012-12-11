(Adds contact details)
By Matt Smith
Dubai Dec 11 Shares in Etisalat, the
United Arab Emirates' biggest telecoms firm, and rival du
both fell sharply on Tuesday following government
changes to the way it taxes the sector.
Dubai-listed Du was down 9.8 percent at 0621 GMT, slumping
to a two-month low while Etisalat fell 9.6 percent on the Abu
Dhabi bourse to its lowest level since June.
In a brief statement on Monday the government had said
Etisalat, formally known as Emirates Telecommunications Corp,
would now pay royalties, or taxes, on revenue as well as profit.
The government also said it would steadily increase royalty fees
for du over the next few years.
That was enough to cause some investors to sell on Tuesday,
although the companies suggested that the impact from the tax
changes may not be that significant for Etisalat and potentially
beneficial for du in the short term.
Etisalat, which operates in 15 countries across the Middle
East, Asia and Africa, previously paid 50 percent of its profits
in royalties, or taxes, but from 2012 to 2015 it will pay 35
percent of its profit in royalties, plus a further 15 percent of
revenue.
That would have seen Etisalat's tax bill rise by about 32
percent for the nine months to Sept. 30, 2012, according to
Reuters calculations. But the operator on Tuesday issued a
statement explaining that the revenue royalty would only apply
to domestic earnings.
Its international units accounted for 28 percent of group
revenue this year to Sept. 30, so excluding these from the
revenue royalty is a potentially significant move, especially as
Etisalat tries to reduce its dependence on its home market.
The new royalty regime will also end double taxation on
Etisalat's foreign profits - previously it would pay tax
according to local tax rules abroad and then be taxed again at
home.
"We do not anticipate a significant impact on consolidated
net profits for the year 2012," Etisalat said in a statement to
the Abu Dhabi bourse.
Du launched services in 2007, with the government allowing
it to iniitally pay lower royalty rates than the more
established Etisalat.
Last year du paid 5 percent of its revenue in royalties,
plus 15 percent of its profit, but for 2012 it will pay 5
percent of revenue and 17.5 percent of profits. This will
steadily increase to 15 and 30 percent respectively in 2016,
with Etisalat paying the same rates as du that year.
Crucially, however, du on Tuesday said the revenue royalty
will be deducted from its profit before the profit royalty is
calculated.
This was not the case last year, meaning du effectively paid
a profit tax rate of about 39 percent. Had the new formula been
applied in 2011 it would have reduced this to about 36 percent,
according to Reuters calculations.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Greg Mahlich)