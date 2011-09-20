By Matt Smith
| DUBAI, Sept 20
DUBAI, Sept 20 An infrastructure sharing
agreement allowing rival UAE telecoms operators to compete in
home services will not include television, a move which could
deter consumers from switching providers, du's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
Both du and Etisalat already offer fixed-line,
broadband and television services in the UAE, but not in the
same districts and an agreement between the pair to allow open
competition has been years in the making.
Du CEO Osman Sultan said he expected this would be completed
by the end of 2011, but warned it would include only broadband
and voice. IPTV - television via the same fibre optic cables
that provide fixed broadband - would not be part of the initial
agreement because the two operators' networks are not yet
compatible.
"TV will come at a later stage," said Sultan, refusing to
predict when IPTV would be included in infrastructure sharing.
He admitted this would make it harder to persuade customers
to switch providers.
"Probably we don't want to see this situation lasting long
-- TV is very important," Sultan told reporters on the sidelines
of a conference in Dubai.
Analysts question whether customers will want separate
broadband and TV providers.
"It will be an obstacle -- having to pay two bills instead
of one may pose a hassle for consumers and deter them," said
Shrouk Diab, telecoms analyst at Rasmala in Cairo.
Du now claims a 44 percent share of the UAE's mobile
subscribers, rapidly winning customers since ending Etisalat's
domestic monopoly in 2007, but UAE voice revenues are stagnating
as mobile subscriber growth also ebbs.
This means broadband and data services, both fixed and
mobile, will become increasingly important battlegrounds as
operators prioritise boosting revenues-per-user over raw market
share and combined services is seen as a way to retain and win
customers.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)