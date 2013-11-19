DUBAI Nov 19 The chief executive of Abu
Dhabi-based investment firm, The National Investor (TNI), has
resigned and a replacement is yet to be named, two sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Orhan Osmansoy, who joined TNI in 2004, was instrumental in
expanding the company into a regional investment firm, operating
in private equity, investment advisory and asset management
businesses.
However the company was hard hit during the global financial
crisis. It shed dozens of jobs - more than half of its workforce
- last year as, like a number of rival Middle Eastern investment
firms, it struggled to boost revenue and remain profitable in
depressed capital markets.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said
Osmansoy resigned last week, but declined to say why he left.
A spokesman for the company declined to comment, and
Osmansoy could not immediately be reached for comment.
Privately-owned TNI's net profit rose to 3.9 million dirhams
($1.06 million) in the 2011/2012 fiscal year after plummeting to
2.2 million dirhams the year before from 30.8 million dirhams in
2009/2010. Consolidated revenue rose 5 percent to 107.1 million
dirhams in 2011/2012.
The firm has advised on the initial public offerings of
companies such as Aldar Properties and Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank.
Earlier this year, it advised Saudi Arabia's Al Zahrawi
Holding LLC, a subsidiary of the Al-Muhaidib Group, on the sale
of a 49 percent stake in its medical distribution operations in
the UAE and Qatar to Jeddah-based healthcare investment firm
ReAya Holding.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
