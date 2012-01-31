ABU DHABI Jan 31 UAE Exchange, one of the
largest foreign exchange firms in the United Arab Emirates, has
sold a 40-percent stake to Centurion Investment, the companies
said on Tuesday, in a deal said to be worth $2 billion.
"Centurion has acquired a 40 percent stake in UAE Exchange
to expand its business in the financial sector," a statement
from Abu Dhabi-based Centurion said, without giving a value for
the deal.
a source directly involved in the sale told Reuters: "The
deal is valued at $2 billion."
Last year, Centurion Investment, a private firm, bought 40
percent of Abu Dhabi-based New Medical Centre (NMC) for $1.39
billion.
UAE Exchange was part of NMC, owned by Indian businessman
Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, until last year when Centurion
acquired NMC.
UAE Exchange is one of the oldest exchange houses in the UAE
with 99 branches. It also has 560 branches in 29 other
countries.
"Their (Centurion) entry will help us in funding and
expanding further," said Sudhir Shetty, chief executive of UAE
Exchange, declining to give the sale value as the process is not
yet completed.
The sale is likely to be completed shortly, he said.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)