AMMAN Nov 7 Britain has made "extremely encouraging" progress in securing an order from the United Arab Emirates for 60 Typhoon fighter jets made by BAE Systems , a British defence source said on Wednesday.

"There is a political agreement. Clearly there are a lot of details to be worked through, but it is extremely encouraging," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

He said a contract was likely to be inked sooner rather than later.