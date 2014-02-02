DUBAI Feb 2 Union National Bank, Abu
Dhabi's fourth-largest lender by market value, said on Sunday
its fourth-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year
earlier, but the results still fell short of analysts'
expectations.
The bank said in a bourse filing it made a fourth-quarter
net profit of 306 million dirhams ($83.3 million) in the three
months to Dec. 31, up from 136 million dirhams in the prior-year
period.
Six analysts forecast average net profit of 362.1 million
dirhams in a Reuters poll.
Full-year profit was 1.75 billion dirhams, compared to 1.6
billion dirhams in 2012.
The bank recommended a cash dividend of 0.15 dirhams per
share and a 5 percent bonus share issue for 2013. This was up
from the 0.10 dirhams distributed for the previous year.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)