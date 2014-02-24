DUBAI Feb 24 Dubai's Union Properties
said on Monday that its board of directors had recommended
increasing the cap on how much foreign investors can own in the
developer to 25 percent.
The firm did not say from what level it was raising the
limit in its statement to the Dubai stock exchange. Foreigners
currently own 4.35 percent of the company, according to bourse
data.
It is the latest move by companies in the United Arab
Emirates and Qatar to raise their limits on foreign ownership
ahead of the upgrading of their countries to emerging market
status by index provider MSCI in May. The move is expected to
bring in significant amounts of new international capital.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)