DUBAI Feb 3 Union Properties, a
Dubai-based real estate developer, said on Monday that its net
profit jumped more than eightfold to 1.58 billion dirhams
($430.2 million) last year from 175.8 million dirhams in 2012.
The brief statement did not give a reason for the increase,
but companies across Dubai's property sector are booming as the
real estate market recovers from its 2008-2010 crash.
The company also said it was recommending a 5 percent bonus
share dividend to shareholders for 2013 in a separate statement
to the Dubai stock exchange.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David French)