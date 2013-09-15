BRIEF-China SCE property proposes issuance of senior notes
* Company currently intends to use net proceeds of notes for refinancing certain of existing indebtednes
DUBAI, Sept 15 Shares in Dubai's Union Properties have been suspended from trading on the Dubai Financial Market after the developer failed to disclose the results of a board meeting, a bourse statement said on Sunday.
The board meeting was held on Sept. 12, according to the statement.
Union Properties is among the most liquid and heavily traded stocks on the Dubai bourse. The shares are up 70 percent this year, but remain 87 percent below a 2008 peak. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* In February , group's contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb5.50 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. non-profit Accion International and venture capital firm Quona Capital Management Ltd have raised $141 million for a new fund that will invest in financial technology startups that provide services to underserved consumers and businesses.