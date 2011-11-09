* VoIP used despite government policy
* Strong demand from UAE's expatriate community
* Rates can be a tenth of those for Etisalat, du
* Established operators intend to offer VoIP services
* But regulated prices may not let them compete
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Nov 9 In the gritty streets of Deira, the
old commercial heart of Dubai, lurks a threat to some of the
region's biggest telecommunications firms.
It is here on the northern bank of Dubai creek, among the
grocery stores and barbers, the discount tailors and food
stalls, where low-wage workers come after a day's toil to phone
their family and friends overseas.
Instead of using their pre-paid mobile phones, they cram
into the sweaty booths of dilapidated backstreet Internet shops
to call home at prices a fraction of those charged by telecom
operators Etisalat , the United Arab Emirates' most
valuable listed company, and rival du .
These shops dodge government inspectors to offer unlicenced
Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services -- free
Internet-to-Internet calls and cheap Internet-to-phone calls.
The UAE's regulator says only licenced companies can provide
VoIP.
"It's less than a tenth of the cost of Etisalat, that's why
I come here," said Mansour, 21. The Afghan works in a Deira
clothes shop and calls his family in Kabul three times a week
from a 14-booth VoIP shop run by managers Mamun and Shajib, both
22.
The Bangladeshi pair have been offering VoIP services for
more than a year and spoke on condition that their full names
and company details were not disclosed.
"For internet we can only charge 3 dirhams (82 U.S. cents)
an hour and that's not enough to pay two salaries, shop rent,
licences and broadband costs," said Shajib. "We would have shut
if it wasn't for VoIP, but this is very popular and more and
more people are telling their friends.
"Most people's salaries are not even 1,400 dirhams per month
and they can't spend much on the telephone, so that's why they
come here. If Etisalat or du offered the same rates as us, we
would close down tomorrow."
Internet-to-phone calls via Skype, the global leader for
consumer VoIP, are intermittently blocked in the UAE, but the
Deira shops use other programmes such as Calls Telecom and Call
World for Internet-to-phone calls, and these seem to work
without hindrance.
Rates start at 0.1 dirham per minute to phone a landline in
India, with Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka the other top
destinations, Shajib said. Prices to these countries are about
0.25 dirham per minute on average.
To call India, Etisalat and du charge 1.89 dirhams per
minute for off-peak calls between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., and 2.40
dirhams at other times.
The regulator sets their tariffs, so the two operators
cannot directly compete on price and instead tout various call
packages. Etisalat offers subscribers a 60 percent discount on
late-night calls to the subcontinent, but its fees are still
much higher than the rates offered by Shajib and rival shops.
DOMESTIC FOCUS
Etisalat operates across 18 countries but three-quarters of
its revenue comes from the UAE, while du is a single-country
carrier, and international calls are among their biggest income
streams. So VoIP is potentially disastrous for them.
"It's a losing battle - when you try to ban or restrict
something on the Internet, the harder you squeeze, the more it
gets between your fingers," said Oliver Johnson, chief executive
of British-based telecoms research firm Point Topic.
"As speeds increase, people will value VoIP more and more
and they won't see why they should make a normal international
call instead. Margins on international calls are yesterday's
revenues."
Four-fifths of UAE residents are expatriates, which spurs
demand for international calls. Wealthier Western and Arab
residents have better access to the Internet, at home and at
work, and were the first to use VoIP services in the UAE; its
spread to the lower-income majority could be a game changer for
Etisalat and du.
"If VoIP was legal and widely available, it would be a
disaster for Gulf operators," said Pedro Oliveira, partner at
consultants Oliver Wyman.
Many smart phones come ready-installed with Skype, which can
be used for Internet-to-Internet calls. Operators are pushing
these high-end handsets as they try to offset falling profit
margins on voice calls by selling data packages, so they are
aiding the rise of a technology that could hurt their own
businesses. Etisalat's profits have fallen in six of the past
seven quarters.
"There are really three big competitors (in the UAE) and one
of those is VoIP...you can see it on the street corner," said
Matthew Willsher, Etisalat's chief marketing officer.
REGULATION
So far, the UAE telecommunications regulator seems
determined to resist the rise of Internet-based phone calls as
it tries to protect revenues in the government-controlled
sector. Only Etisalat and du are licenced to provide VoIP
services, and they have yet to do so. The two companies are
majority-owned by government-linked institutions and the sector
is an important source of state revenue.
"So long as regulators remain part of the government and the
government continues to own controlling stakes, then
protectionism will remain high," said Oliver Wyman's Oliveira.
In October, Etisalat unveiled plans for ePlus, an online
platform it says will include social and instant messaging, plus
VoIP calling. But it has not revealed likely prices for VoIP
calls and the UAE regulator, which must approve these tariffs,
has dampened expectations for any major savings for consumers.
"Do not expect prices to fall drastically just because voice
over IP services are launched," Majed Almesmar, deputy
director-general of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority,
told reporters at an exhibition in Dubai. "We are waiting for
them (the operators) to come with certain packages or proposals.
We need to look at those proposals."
As Mansour in Deira explained, low-cost calls are the main
motivation for people using VoIP, so rolling out VoIP services
that do not offer steep discounts to conventional services would
be unlikely to satisfy consumers.
Du has also said it will launch VoIP services, but it is
unclear when this will happen; other UAE innovations such as
number portability were delayed for over three years and a deal
to allow open competition on fixed line services is running
late.
Ultimately, fighting VoIP could harm the UAE's economic
competitiveness, some analysts argue.
"Protectionism could harm economic development if it places
other industries at a disadvantage to those based elsewhere --
eventually, governments could decide these negatives outweigh
the positives and loosen VoIP restrictions," said Oliveira.
(Additional reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew
Torchia)