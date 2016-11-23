Arthur Sadoun to take over as CEO of ad firm Publicis Groupe
Jan 26 Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday.
DUBAI Nov 23 Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital said on Wednesday it had extended the maturity of its collar hedges on 18.89 million shares which it owns in New York-listed aircraft leaser AerCap Holdings for up to 43 months.
It also sold a further 4 million AerCap shares, according to a bourse statement.
Waha in August extended the maturity in about 4 million shares and placed an additional collar hedge on another 3.97 million shares.
The Abu Dhabi investment firm is now locked in the value of its remaining 26.85 million AerCap shares at an average minimum price of $38.36 per share and a maximum average price of $62.01 per share. The collar hedges mature between 2018 and 2020. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
DETROIT, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, citing an accounting change to pensions and costs for abandoning a factory in Mexico, which President Donald Trump had attacked on the road the White House.
* Dow up 0.14 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)