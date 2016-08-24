ABU DHABI Aug 24 Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha
Capital said on Wednesday it had extended the maturity
of its collar hedges over about 4 million shares which it owns
in New York-listed aircraft leaser AerCap Holdings.
Waha, which owns 16.4 percent of AerCap, originally used the
hedging strategy for 26.8 million AerCap shares in several
tranches in late 2014. It is now extending the maturity of one
of the tranches maturing at end-September for an additional
period of about 24 months.
The extension means Waha has locked in the value of its
AerCap shares subject to the collar hedges at an average minimum
price of $39.69 per share, while allowing for future upside up
to an average maximum of $57.88, it said. The shares last traded
at $39.50.
