DUBAI Jan 29 Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital , the largest shareholder in New York-listed aircraft leasing firm AerCap Holdings, plans to raise a $700 million loan mainly to refinance existing debt, three banking sources aware of the matter said.

Waha, in which Abu Dhabi government investment fund Mubadala owns 16 percent, has picked HSBC Holdings and First Gulf Bank to help arrange the five-year loan, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information is not yet public.

Most of the cash will be used to refinance a $505 million debt facility maturing in June, with the remainder to be used by the company for corporate purposes, two of the sources said. Waha plans to complete the loan by the end of February, they said.

A Waha spokeswoman was not available for comment. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair and David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)