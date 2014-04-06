(Adds details)
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, April 6 Abu Dhabi investment company Waha
Capital has sold its stake in AerLift Leasing to an
unidentified U.S. firm for an undisclosed amount, Waha said on
Sunday.
At the end of 2012, Waha had a 60.4 percent stake in AerLift
Leasing, which is incorporated in the Isle of Man, according to
Waha's most recent annual report.
"We have crystallised a good return to our shareholders
through this sale, which adds to the capital base we are
building to make future investments in areas of strong growth
potential," Waha chief executive Salem Rashid al-Noaimi said in
a statement to Abu Dhabi's bourse.
The statement did not reveal the deal value or identify the
buyer of AerLift Leasing, which owns a portfolio of 11
commercial aircraft operated by a number of international
airlines.
Waha and New York-listed aircraft leasing company AerCap
established Aerlift in 2010, with Waha owning about 60
percent and AerCap 40 percent. Waha in turn owned 26.3 percent
of AerCap at the end of 2012.
Aerlift paid Aercap $6.9 million for management services in
2013.
In December, AerCap said it would buy International Lease
Finance Corp from insurer AIG for $5 billion.
Waha Capital also has investments in sectors including
marine shipping, healthcare and property.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)