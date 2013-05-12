DUBAI May 12 Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha
Capital said on Sunday that its first-quarter net
profit surged on the back of strong performances at its
portfolio companies.
Waha Capital posted a quarterly net profit of 85.3 million
dirhams ($23.2 million), compared with 15.9 million dirhams for
the year-ago quarter.
Profits were driven by key portfolio companies, including
New York-listed aircraft lessor AerCap Holdings, United
Arab Emirates-based consumer finance company Dunia Finance, and
Waha's advisory business, it said.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)