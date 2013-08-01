European shares climb higher on BT, banks, oil stocks - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
DUBAI Aug 1 Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital reported a net profit of 123.7 million dirhams ($33.68 million)for the first half of the year aided by growth in its portfolio companies, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Waha, whose shareholders include Abu Dhabi government entities, did not provide any quarterly numbers or a comparable figure for its first half profit in the statement.
The company owns a stake in New York-listed aircraft lessor AerCap Holdings and UAE consumer finance company Dunia Finance among others.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)
ALMATY, March 10 Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender by assets, Halyk Bank , posted a 9.2 percent increase in 2016 net income on Friday to 131.4 billion tenge ($414 million).
March 9 Bank of Hangzhou Co Ltd : * Says it will set up a new branch in Huzhou Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/eaKleX Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)