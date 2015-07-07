Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings seeks London listing
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.
DUBAI, July 7 Leading United Arab Emirates businessman Abdullah Ahmed al-Ghurair has donated a third of his assets to an educational foundation as part of a charity drive, he said on Tuesday.
Ghurair is the father of billionaire Abdulaziz al-Ghurair, chief executive of Dubai-based Mashreq bank, one of the emirate's biggest lenders.
The foundation will initially aim to spend 4.2 billion dirhams ($1.1 billion) over the next 10 years on educating underprivileged UAE and Arab youths, Ghurair told a news conference. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* D & L Partners L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Patriot National Inc as on March 15, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhxNYs) Further company coverage: