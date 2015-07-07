DUBAI, July 7 Leading United Arab Emirates businessman Abdullah Ahmed al-Ghurair has donated a third of his assets to an educational foundation as part of a charity drive, he said on Tuesday.

Ghurair is the father of billionaire Abdulaziz al-Ghurair, chief executive of Dubai-based Mashreq bank, one of the emirate's biggest lenders.

The foundation will initially aim to spend 4.2 billion dirhams ($1.1 billion) over the next 10 years on educating underprivileged UAE and Arab youths, Ghurair told a news conference. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)