DUBAI Dec 26 The United Arab Emirates plans to
establish a centre for clearing transactions in the yuan, the
central bank said on Saturday, becoming the second country in
the Middle East to do so as China's economic ties with the
region boom.
Qatar opened the region's first such clearing centre, which
can handle all stages of a currency transaction, in April.
The announcement by the UAE, the second largest Arab economy
after Saudi Arabia, follows the International Monetary Fund's
decision last month to admit the yuan into its Special Drawing
Rights basket. This could help encourage other countries to use
the currency for reserves, trade and investment.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan, the Crown Prince of
Abu Dhabi, signed a memorandum of understanding for the planned
UAE clearing centre when he visited China earlier this month,
the central bank said in a statement.
During that visit, China and the UAE renewed a three-year
agreement to swap up to 35 billion yuan ($5.42 billion) worth of
their currencies, and China included the UAE in its RMB
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor scheme.
The central bank did not say when the UAE clearing centre
might be established or give further details.
At present, most of the Gulf's wealthy oil and gas
exporters' currencies are pegged to the dollar, and most of
their huge foreign currency reserves are denominated in dollars.
But the yuan looks set to play a growing role in trade,
investment and financing. Trade between China and the UAE has
been expanding at an average annual rate of about 35 percent in
the past decade and may hit $16 billion this year, China's
official Xinhua news agency reported.
In another sign of growing regional interest in the yuan,
the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange said last month it would
launch a yuan futures contract in December, subject to
regulatory approvals.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Andrew Torchia; Writing by
Andrew Torchia)