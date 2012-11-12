* Emirates airline H1 profit 1.7 bln dirhams vs 836 million
* Airline revenue 35.4 bln dirhams, up 17.3 pct
* Airline focused on growth despite challenges -chairman
(Recasts, adds details, analyst quote)
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Nov 12 Emirates, Dubai's
flagship carrier, doubled its first-half profit, carried more
passengers and surged ahead with its growth plans, leaving its
struggling European and Asian rivals trailing.
The government-owned airline, along with other state-backed
Gulf carriers Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways, has invested in
new routes as European airlines, hit by high fuel costs and a
global market slowdown, cut costs and shelve growth plans.
Emirates and its home base Dubai are betting that its
location - a third of the world's population is within a 4-hour
flight radius - will continue to attract passenger traffic away
from other global hubs such as London, New York and Singapore.
"Unlike its European rivals Emirates benefits from the
pivotal geographic location of Dubai relative to the world's
growing markets," said John Strickland, director of UK-based JLS
Consulting.
"Its purpose built Dubai hub is also unconstrained compared
to those in Europe and this provides Emirates with the critical
mass to be able to offer thousands of itinerary choices which
result in its high sustained load factors."
Emirates said net profit was 1.7 billion dirhams ($462.8
million) in the six months to Sept. 30 compared with 836 million
in the same period a year ago.
International Airlines Group, the owner of British
Airways and a competitor to Emirates, posted a 96 percent drop
in its 9-month profit on Friday and said it would axe almost a
quarter of its Spanish airline Iberia workforce.
European rival Deutsche Lufthansa unveiled a cost
cutting drive in October while Asian giant Singapore Airlines
also saw profits drop in the second quarter.
Emirates entered a 10-year alliance with Qantas Airways
in September, as it looked to compete with Abu Dhabi's
Etihad Airways for a share of Australia's market.
It has launched 15 new destination since Sept last year.
Emirates has carried 18.7 million passengers since April 1,
up 15.4 percent from a year ago. Revenue was 35.4 billion
dirhams, up 17 percent on the same period last year.
High fuel costs accounted for 39 percent of expenditure,
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the chairman and chief
executive of Emirates said in a statement.
Profits for the wider Emirates Group, including airline
services arm Dnata, was 2.1 billion dirhams, up from 1.3 billion
dirhams a year earlier.
Cash assets fell to 15.2 billion dirhams after the airline
repaid a 2 billion dirham sukuk, or Islamic bond in June.
ENGINE FAULT
The airline said in a separate emailed response that it was
investigating the cause of an engine fault which resulted in an
A380 Emirates jet bound for Dubai being forced to return to
Australia on Sunday night but gave no further comment.
Emirates' President Tim Clark said last week that Emirates
would consider replacing its planned fleet of 175 Boeing 777s
with a new version of the plane if it meets all the airline's
needs.
Middle Eastern carriers gained market share during the first
eight months of the year, with passenger traffic rising 17.1
percent and cargo demand increasing 14 percent from a year ago,
IATA said in September.
Emirates said on Monday that passenger traffic, measured in
revenue passenger kilometres, was up 17.8 percent in the six
months to Sept. 30, with passenger seat factor averaging 80 per
cent, slightly above last year's 79 percent.
($1=3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Editing by Amran Abocar and Mike Nesbit)