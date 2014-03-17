DUBAI, March 17 Standard & Poor's plans no
rating action relating to Dubai's Emaar Properties
after the emirate's largest listed developer announced plans to
spin off its retail unit, an analyst covering the company said
on Monday.
Emaar said on Saturday it planned to list 25 percent of its
shopping malls and retailing unit in a public offer expected to
raise around 8 to 9 billion dirhams.
The move, which would see cash distributed to shareholders
through a special dividend but see Emaar's main revenue stream
of recent years divested, won't impact Emaar's rating, which was
upgraded in February to investment grade.
"They are in a comfortable funding position at the moment,
hence we are okay with the fact (that) not only did they
increase the cash dividend but also they announced this
potential stake sale," Tommy Trask, director of corporate
ratings at S&P, told a media event.
Trask said Emaar's strong reputation with investors for
delivering projects, plus the fact it has collected healthy
deposits on the off-plan developments it was planning, meant it
was very cash-rich.
Emaar, which sold properties worth 12 billion dirhams last
year and generated 10.3 billion dirhams of revenue, hiked its
dividend payment for 2013 to 15 percent from 10 percent in the
previous year, its announcement on Saturday detailed.
The shopping malls, retail and hospitality unit contributed
46 percent of Emaar's revenues in 2013 but Trask said a shift
towards earning more from property development was already
happening.
"A year ago, we were rating Emaar as a property investment
company but last time we looked at the rating action, we looked
at the prospective earnings profile and we thought the balance
will change," Trask said, indicating it was now judged as a
developer.
"So in the next 2-3 years, you're going to have more
earnings coming from development and sale of properties than the
income from investment properties."
