DUBAI Dec 10 Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co PJSC : * UAE government sets operator du's royalty fee at 5 percent on 2012

revenues, eventually rising to 15 percent by 2016 * UAE operator du's royalty fee on profits set at 17.5 percent in 2012,

rising to 30 percent by 2015 * Du's 2011 royalty was 15 pct on net profit, 5 percent on revenue